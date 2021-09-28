School holiday in Lahore today
LAHORE — The Punjab government has announced a holiday in all public and private schools on Tuesday (September 28) on account of the Urs of Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas took to Twitter on Monday afternoon and wrote: "Schools in Lahore will remain closed tomorrow, September 28, 2021, for the annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh."

Clarifying that the holiday is only for Lahore, Raas shared the notification issued by the Punjab School Education Department.

