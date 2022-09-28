Crucial NSC meeting underway to discuss PM Office audio leaks fiasco

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is chairing a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today (Wednesday) to discuss audio leaks that features his purported talks with ministers and government officials.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, other cabinet members and heads of all armed forces are attending the meeting wherein matters related to flood situation will also be discussed.

There was a storm on social sites as people express shock at the way sensitive audios had purportedly leaked from the Prime Minister’s Office. The opposition also raised questions over the security of the Prime Minister's Office.

A day earlier, the premier termed the audio leaks of conversations took place in the Prime Minister’s Office a serious breach, adding that the incident had put the prestige of the country at stake.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital after wrapping up his foreign tour, the premier said: “It is an important matter and needs to be investigated thoroughly”. He announced that a high-level committee will be formed to probe the audio leaks.

“Who will now have meeting the Prime Minister?” Sharif questioned while lamenting over the major security lapse at the country’s top office.

The Leaked Audio

It all started when a leaked phone call allegedly between Shehbaz Sharif and a government official surfaced online.

In the so-called leaked audio, the premier could be heard saying that PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz asked him to import machinery for a power plant from India for her son-in-law Raheel – husband of Mehrunnisa.

In response, the man, who is alleged to be PM's principal secretary Tauqeer Shah, warned PM Shehbaz about the serious consequences of the move. Prime Minister then told him to discuss the situation with the daughter of deposed PM Nawaz, saying he will personally meet him after his return from Turkey.

On this, the other man said If we do so, we will get a lot of flak when this matter goes to the ECC (Economic Coordination Committee) and cabinet.

Shahbaz then responded: “The son-in-law is very dear to Maryam Nawaz. Tell her very logically about this and then I will talk to her.”

Responding to a question in today’s presser, the prime minister verified the audio but clarified that he did not have extended any illegal benefit to anyone.