PAKvENG: Pakistan, England face off in 5th T20I today

LAHORE – The Men in Green will square off against Moeen Ali-led squad in the fifth T20 of the ongoing seven-match series on Wednesday (today) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The historic series stands level at 2-2 as green shirts clinched the final match of the Karachi leg with a miraculous three-run victory in the final over.

Meanwhile, both squads have arrived in the country’s cultural capital yesterday after four T20Is in port city Karachi. All preparations were completed at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and the people of Lahore are eagerly waiting to watch the action, as England returned to the country after a 17-years hiatus.

Earlier, rain deprived the Pakistan and England teams of a first look at the ground, while the country’s home of cricket, Gaddafi promises the same electric atmosphere as Karachi.

The hosts are said to have a more dominant bowling line than the visitors but their batters, especially the middle order, leave a bit too much to be desired. Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah has been ruled out from the fifth T20I against England due to a chest infection, Pakistan Cricket Board said Wednesday.

Team England is packed with hitters but their bowling was not likely up to the mark.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan/Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain

England: Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Reece Topley, David Willey/Olly Stone, Adil Rashid

Schedule

20 September – 1st T20I, Karachi

22 September – 2nd T20I, Karachi

23 September – 3rd T20I, Karachi

25 September – 4th T20I, Karachi

28 September – 5th T20I, Lahore

30 September – 6th T20I, Lahore

2 October – 7th T20I, Lahore