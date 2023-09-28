Search

Pakistan

Pakistan's interim PM Kakar pays respects at Masjid-e-Nabwi

09:18 AM | 28 Sep, 2023
Pakistan’s interim PM Kakar pays respects at Masjid-e-Nabwi

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Kakar arrived in Madina Munawara to pay his respects at Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Mosque.

On his arrival in the Holy City, the interim premier was received by Governor of Madina Prince Faisal bin Salman, Ambassador of Pakistan Ahmed Farooq, and other senior officers of the Pakistani Embassy and Consulate General.

The premier along with the delegation offered prayers in Masjid e Nabwi. At the Holy Mosque, Kakar was greeted by top officials and the commander of the mosque’s security force.

Prime Minister also prayed for peace and prosperity of Pakistan as well as Ummah.

He will leave for Makkah tomorrow to perform Umrah.

Kakar visited Saudi Arabia after his visit to UN General Assembly, and Britain where he held sideline meetings, addressed various events and interacted with top officials and world media.

