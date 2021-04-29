Polling underway for by-election at NA-249 Karachi West-II

KARACHI – Polling for the by-election for National Assembly constituency NA-249- Karachi West-II underway.

The polling started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm while Karachiites have started casting their votes to elect their representative from NA-249.

Nearly 1,100 Rangers personnel and 2,800 policemen have been deployed in the constituency to maintain the law and order situation. According to the figures of the Election Commission of Pakistan, there is a total of 339,591 voters in NA-249 out of which 201,656 are males while 137,935 are female voters.

Seventy-six polling stations have been set up for men and 61 for women while ninety-two polling stations have been declared sensitive, while 184 termed highly sensitive.

Five political parties have fielded their candidates for the National Assembly seat. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fielded Amjad Afridi, Miftah Ismail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Qadir Khan Madokhel of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Mustafa Kamal of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), and Mohammad Mursaleen of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are among the 30 candidates taking part in the election in the constituency.

The seat of NA-249 fell vacant after ruling party’s Faisal Vawda resigned from the seat to become a senator. Vawda earlier defeated PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif during the 2018 General Election.

Baldia Town, Saeedabad, Qaimkhani Colony, Gulshan-e-Bihar, Mominabad, Rasheedabad, Ittehad Town, Frontier Colony, and some parts of Orangi Town fall under the constituency of the port city.

Meanwhile, ECP has asked the local administration to appoint healthcare staff during the polling in order to enforce Covid SOPs. Polling agents and staff have been advised to only allow two people into a station at a time while no person will allow entering any premises without face masks.

The authorities have also announced a holiday in the constituency.