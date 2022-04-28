China confident Pakistan will take effective measures after Karachi bombing

BEIJING – Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday that Pakistan has promised to investigate and bring to justice those responsible for Tuesday's suicide bomb attack in Karachi.

He said that China trusts Pakistan will take effective measures to strengthen security for Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in the country. Wang made the remarks at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday.

Three Chinese language teachers and their Pakistani driver were killed in the bombing in Karachi this week.

The blast ripped through their minibus, injuring at least four others near the university's Confucius Institute.

The separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) said it attacked the vehicle carrying the Chinese staff, and that the suicide bomber had been a woman.

The group opposes Chinese investment in Pakistan, saying locals do not benefit.