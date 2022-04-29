How and when Pakistanis can apply for Hajj 2022, here's all you need to know
Share
Pakistan has announced that the applications for Hajj will be received from Sunday (May 1) to 13th of the next month.
During a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor announced that applicants will deposit a token money of fifty thousand rupees (Rs 50,000).
A total amount of Hajj will be announced after getting confirmation from Saudi Arabia. However, it is expected that the cost of Hajj this year may be around seven hundred thousand to one million rupees.
Pakistan has received a Hajj quota of 81,132 pilgrims this year with the share of 40 percent of government scheme and sixty percent private scheme. The minister told the media that the upper age limit for pilgrims has been fixed as sixty five years.
Pilgrims will have to be vaccinated with a booster dose, he added.
Hajj 2022: Religious affairs ministry issues ... 05:28 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has called upon intending pilgrims to wait ...
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- ECP acquits Gilani, orders action against his son in Senate election ...08:36 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- How and when Pakistanis can apply for Hajj 2022, here's all you need ...07:59 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Al-Quds Day: Pakistan PM condemns state oppression against ...07:30 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
-
-
-
- Hadiqa Kiani slams Kanika Kapoor's 'shameless rendition' of Boohey ...06:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- 'What a gentleman' - Sarah Khan all praise for Ahad Raza Mir05:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022