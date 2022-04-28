PML-N to file reference against former PM Imran, President Alvi under Article 6
ISLAMABAD – Less than a moth after a successful regime-change operation in Pakistan, the PML-N-led coalition government has decided to file a high treason case against President Arif Alvi, former prime minister Imran Khan, National Assembly former deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri and Punjab Governor Umar Sarfaraz Cheema for allegedly violating the Constitution.
Quoting sources, Express News reported on Thursday that interior and law ministries were preparing a reference under Article 6 of the Constitution against key members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
The federal government has accused President Avli and the former deputy speaker of abrogating the Constitution at the behest of ex-PM Imran during the proceedings of the no-trust motion earlier this month.
The Supreme Court on April 7 set aside the NA deputy speaker's ruling, dismissing the no-trust motion against the then Premier Imran and the subsequent dissolution of the lower house of the parliament by President Arif Alvi on the premier’s advice.
The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government has maintained that President Alvi subverted the Constitution on the orders of PTI Chairman Imran “which is a clear violation of the Supreme Court and the High Court orders”.
The authorities are obtaining statements of the accused and records of national and provincial assemblies, the insiders said.
The sources also said that relevant court orders and judicial precedents will be attached with the reference to be filed in the Supreme Court.
