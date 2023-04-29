Fatima Bhutto ties the knot in an intimate ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Fatima Bhutto, an author and the granddaughter of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, for tying the knot.
Fatima's brother, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, took to Instagram on Friday to announce his sister getting married in an intimate Nikkah ceremony at their family home in Karachi.
The announcement was made along with the elegant couple's picture on the social media app.
"On behalf of our father, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and the Bhutto family, I’m very happy to share some happy news. My sister Fatima and Graham were married in an intimate nikkah ceremony this evening at our home, 70 Clifton. The ceremony was attended by Fatima’s loved ones in our grandfather’s library, a place that means a lot to my dear sister. Due to the difficult circumstances felt by our fellow countrymen and women, we all felt it would be inappropriate to celebrate lavishly. Please keep Fatima and Graham (Gibran) in your prayers. God bless you and thank you." Zulfikar wrote.
Social media users and celebrities congratulated Bhutto and her husband.
Born in Kabul in 1982, Fatima is the daughter of Murtaza Bhutto — the son of Pakistan People's Party's founder, and an elected member of parliament — who was killed by the police forces in 1996 in Karachi during the premiership of his sister, Benazir Bhutto.
Graduating from Columbia University in 2004, Fatima has a major in Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures, and from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in 2005 with a Master in South Asian Government and Politics. She has authored several books including Whispers of the Desert in 1997, and 8.50 a.m. 8 October 2005, Songs of Blood and Sword in 2010, and her recent book New Kings of the World: The Rise and Rise of Eastern Pop Culture. Bhutto's works have appeared in the New Statesman, Daily Beast, Guardian, and The Caravan Magazine.
