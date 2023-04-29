Search

Honda again revises up motorbike prices

Web Desk 06:42 PM | 29 Apr, 2023
Honda again revises up motorbike prices
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Honda Atlas has once again increased the prices of its motorcycles amid ongoing depreciation of Pakistani rupee.

The prices of various models have been increased by up to Rs15,000. The Honda 70-CC and Honda CD Dream witnessed an increase of Rs5,000 to reach Rs154,900 and Rs165,900, respectively.

Similarly, the price of Honda Pridor was jacked up by Rs6,000 to Rs203,900 while the new price of CG-125 has been fixed as Rs229,900 after an increase of Rs7,000.

The price of Honda CG-125 Special has been surged by Rs10,000 to Rs275,900. The new price of Honda CBF-125 has been announced Rs380,900 after an increase of Rs15,000.

The Honda CB150F will now available at Rs473,900.

Rupee depreciates by 53 paisas against dollar in interbank market

