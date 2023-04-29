PAKvNZ: Pakistan aim to carry winning momentum in second ODI against New Zealand today

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan are hoping to carry forward the winning momentum gained in the first ODI game as they take on New Zealand in the second of the five-game series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Babar Azam led side outclassed visitors comprehensively by five wickets in the ODI series opener at the same venue where the two sides will lock horns today on Saturday.

Team Green got its 500th victory in the One-day International format after clinching the first game. Men in Green became only third country to reach the landmark as they became second quickest after Kangaroos to get the record.

In the first match, flamboyant hitter Fakhar Zaman slammed a ton for Pakistan, while Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam also played impressive knocks helping their side chase down a 289-run target with nine balls remaining.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Usama Mir

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Adam Milne, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner, Chad Bowes, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, and Will Young