Naumaan Ijaz says he will ban all TV dramas if made head of censor board

Naumaan Ijaz, a seasoned actor and host renowned for his numerous successful dramas, recently shared his perspective on television content during an appearance on a private TV channel's show. When asked about potential changes he would implement if appointed as the chairman of the censor board, Ijaz remarked that he would opt to shut down all TV dramas.
Expressing concern over the portrayal of family relations in dramas, Ijaz emphasized that many shows degrade these family relations to an alarming degree. He lamented the negative depiction of various familial roles, such as mother, sister, brother, mother-in-law and father, often characterized as malevolent figures.
According to Ijaz, the constant portrayal of family relationships in a negative light undermines their sanctity and contributes to societal erosion. He stressed the significant influence television content has on viewers and lamented the glorification of negative characters by audiences.
Ijaz cited instances where dramas featuring negatively portrayed characters garnered high ratings, illustrating a concerning trend in audience preferences. He expressed disbelief at the popularity of dramas that perpetuate negativity and emphasized the need for change in societal attitudes.
Despite the prevalence of negativity in society, Ijaz remains hopeful for transformation and advocates for more positive representations in television content.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 28, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
