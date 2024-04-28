Sonya Hussaiyn praises Sher Afzal Marwat for his views on 2nd marriage

Pakistani film and TV actress Sonya Hussaiyn on Saturday praised Sher Afzal Marwat, a member of the National Assembly from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for his views on second marriage.

In an Instagram Story on Sunday, Sonya Hussaiyn wrote, “In this cruel society we live in, I have immense respect for this man [Sher Afzal Marwat]. He understands the importance of human decency and the basic principles of relationships. Marrying solely to have a son is incredibly cruel. By making this choice, he not only did justice to his wife but also protected his daughters from a lifetime of trauma. I have no doubt that his daughters will make him incredibly proud on day. Respect sir.”