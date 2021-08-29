Child killed in rocket attack on house near Kabul airport

An explosion was heard near the Kabul airport on Sunday, witnesses said.

Reuters quoted witnesses as saying that the explosion appears to have been a rocket attack. According to media reports, a child was killed in the rocket attack on the house.

There is no official word on the incident yet, but Twitter users from Afghanistan are posting videos of the place where the incident occurred. Everyone has his own version of what caused the incident.

Some social media users say a house near the Kabul airport was attacked with a rocket, others say it was a missile attack on a house near the airport and some others say many rockets were fired towards the Kabul airport and one of them fell on a house near the airport.

Another Twitter user says it was in fact a missile strike carried out by the US military on the house of a militant associated with the ISIS-K.

Updates:



A house near to Kabul airport hit by a rocket. pic.twitter.com/t3Ue3AXD0s — Shafi Karimi (@karimi_shafi) August 29, 2021

BREAKING: Massive explosion heard near the Kabul airport.



It is an alleged rocket attack. I will update. pic.twitter.com/8FiOdIvmTr — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) August 29, 2021

More to follow…