Child killed in rocket attack on house near Kabul airport
An explosion was heard near the Kabul airport on Sunday, witnesses said.
Reuters quoted witnesses as saying that the explosion appears to have been a rocket attack. According to media reports, a child was killed in the rocket attack on the house.
There is no official word on the incident yet, but Twitter users from Afghanistan are posting videos of the place where the incident occurred. Everyone has his own version of what caused the incident.
Some social media users say a house near the Kabul airport was attacked with a rocket, others say it was a missile attack on a house near the airport and some others say many rockets were fired towards the Kabul airport and one of them fell on a house near the airport.
Another Twitter user says it was in fact a missile strike carried out by the US military on the house of a militant associated with the ISIS-K.
Updates:— Shafi Karimi (@karimi_shafi) August 29, 2021
A house near to Kabul airport hit by a rocket. pic.twitter.com/t3Ue3AXD0s
BREAKING: Massive explosion heard near the Kabul airport.— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) August 29, 2021
It is an alleged rocket attack. I will update. pic.twitter.com/8FiOdIvmTr
More to follow…
