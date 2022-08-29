Imran Khan to raise funds for Pakistan flood victims during PTI’s live telethon tonight

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan will raise funds for flood victims in an international telethon tonight as heavy rains and floods wreak havoc across the country.

Prior to the telethon, the PTI chief called on the masses, including overseas Pakistanis, to participate in the fund-raising program and donate whatever they can.

Imran, who remained in the public eye as a philanthropist, said it is a testing time for all Pakistanis after being hit by record rains and floods.

He mentioned that donations will be managed by his former aide on social protection, Sania Nishtar, and will be distributed across all flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad High Court suspended the country’s media watchdog’s notification banning live telecast of former premier Imran Khan's speeches.

The development comes as the former ruling party moves court for the live telecast of Khan’s international telethon for flood victims.

Last week, the cricketer turned politician visited flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and interacted with the flood victims at a relief camp.

On the other hand, the Pakistani government also called upon the international community to help as massive floods killed more than 1,000 people.