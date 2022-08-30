Nowshehra ADC Quratulain Wazir emerges as a hero in time of clamity

Noor Fatima
11:55 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
Nowshehra ADC Quratulain Wazir emerges as a hero in time of clamity
Source: Qurut ul ain Wazir (IG)
Pakistan is going through a turmoil caused by a natural disaster of magnitude. Floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have left at least 1,000 people dead and around 33 million affected.

However, in Nowshera, ADC Miss Quratulain Wazir turned out to be a hero and saved hundreds of people with her effort. After flood warning was issued in Nowshera, Wazir went door to door to evacuate people and helped them settle in relief camps. 

The additional deputy commissioner is being praised on social media platforms for her exceptional effort. Wazir has been sharing videos and images of her evacuating the area. Going door to door to convince people to vacate their homes with their families, Wazir was determined to save people.

She addressed people of Nowshera from the mosque, asking them to vacate their homes immediately.

Miss Wazir has becoem the face of the civil bureaucracy of Pakistan and a symbol of women’s empowerment. 

It is reported that Nowshera city was at the risk of being hit by flood last week. It was feared the entire city would drown if the flood hits.

Floods have caused immeasurable destruction in Pakistan; especially in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southern Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Sindh and Chitral. The government has appealed to people to donate generously for flood victims.

Maryam Nawaz lambasted for 'attempting to copy' Angelina Jolie
09:28 PM | 30 Aug, 2022

