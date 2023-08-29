General Asim assures caretaker government of support in revival of economy

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday assured the caretaker government of full cooperation for revival of the economy.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) that was held under the chairmanship of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar. Caretaker cabinet members, chief ministers and senior officials attended the meeting.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the participants of the meeting were briefed by the supervising ministers and military officials about the investment sectors and the investment of the Ministry of Food Security, Ministry of IT and the Ministry of Minerals.

On this occasion, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar Kakar expressed satisfaction with the performance of the SIFC and directed the authorities to speed up the completion of identified projects.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar described the SIFC as a journey of national development and said that economic conditions can be improved with foreign investment in the country. He said it is the responsibility of the government to provide a favourable environment and facilities for investors.