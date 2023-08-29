Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices sees upward trajectory in domestic market in line with gains in the international bullion market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs500 to close at Rs233,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs429 to settle at Rs200,189, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $2 to settle at $1,917 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,850 per tola and Rs2,443.41 per 10 grams, respectively.