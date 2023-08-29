Lahore Weather Update

In the early hours of Tuesday, widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms brought relief from intense heat and humidity in Lahore and other parts of the region.
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rains in the provincial capital, and other districts of the province.
After rain, the downpour ended the spell of oppressive weather, providing respite for the residents of the provincial capital.
Met office said hot weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal and Hafizabad during daytime.
On Monday, the temperature of Lahore was recorded at around 31C before noon. The mercury can go up to 35 degrees, as it is mostly sunny in the metropolis after rain. Humidity was recorded at around 80percent.
Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is considered moderate. Winds blew at 10km/h, with a visibility of around 5km.
Despite the rain, air quality of Lahore, once city of Gardens, was recorded at 71 which is poor.
The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Met Office predicted that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected over most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 29, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|315.9
|319.15
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|399.3
|403
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.3
|87.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.7
|84.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|797.76
|805.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.33
|41.73
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.44
|43.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|970.39
|979.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.07
|787.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
