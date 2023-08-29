Lahore Weather Update

In the early hours of Tuesday, widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms brought relief from intense heat and humidity in Lahore and other parts of the region.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rains in the provincial capital, and other districts of the province.

After rain, the downpour ended the spell of oppressive weather, providing respite for the residents of the provincial capital.

Met office said hot weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal and Hafizabad during daytime.

Lahore Temperature today

On Monday, the temperature of Lahore was recorded at around 31C before noon. The mercury can go up to 35 degrees, as it is mostly sunny in the metropolis after rain. Humidity was recorded at around 80percent.

Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is considered moderate. Winds blew at 10km/h, with a visibility of around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Despite the rain, air quality of Lahore, once city of Gardens, was recorded at 71 which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Met Office predicted that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected over most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.