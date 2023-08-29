Pakistan’s caretaker govt weighing options to give relief in electricity bills amid protests

ISLAMABAD – The interim government led by Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar is weighing options to provide relief to people burdened by inflated electricity bills, as thousands hit the streets to protest rising power bills.

As inflation-weary people blocked key arteries and attacked WAPDA employees in several parts of the country, the country is drawing up a strategy to cut power tariffs.

Amid widespread outcry, and calls for civil disobedience, the government mulled taking steps to reduce the power bills. PM Kakar called an emergency meeting and Ministry of Energy has reportedly finalized the proposals aimed at the reduction of power tariff.

PM Kakar earlier ordered authorities to come up with a plan within 2 days to provide relief to the power consumers, who are fuming over the grim situation.

As protests continue unabated, opposition parties including Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), and even members of the former ruling alliance PPP and MQM called for protests against the move.