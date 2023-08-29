WATCH: Lion roams freely on Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi 

KARACHI – Panic spread among citizens of the port city after an unchained lion suddenly appeared on Shahrah-e-Faisal on Tuesday.
The video of the incident, which occurred near the Govt Ayehsa Bawani College, have went viral on social media. It shows the wildcat is walking on the road with vehicles passing by it.
After having a stroll on the road, the big cat entered the parking area of a building where efforts were made to cage him.
Karachi me Waqae me Sherrr Agya! :O :O :O :O :O :O#Karachi #Lions #Lion #ImranKhan #NawazSharif #Trending pic.twitter.com/bsNELrby7D— Waleed Mazhar (@WaleedMazhar10) August 29, 2023
Reports said the lion was being shifted to a place when he jumped out of the vehicle and ran away. A heavy contingent of police reached the spot soon after they received an information in this regard.
A man in black dress, who can also be seen in the video, is trying to tame the animal, show videos being aired by the private news channels.
Meanwhile, the Wildlife Department has also been informed about the incident.
More to follow…
