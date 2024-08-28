Search

Technology

Ejad Labs unites tech leaders to shape Pakistan’s digital future

Web Desk
11:52 PM | 28 Aug, 2024
Ejad Labs unites tech leaders to shape Pakistan’s digital future

Ejad Labs is convening technology leaders from across Pakistan to develop a unified growth strategy addressing key challenges in the tech ecosystem. With Tech Forum Ejad Labs aims to drive Pakistan's economic growth through technology, recognizing the sector's significant contributions.

Regional representation is crucial for Pakistan’s tech ecosystem, ensuring that all areas of the country contribute to and benefit from the digital economy. By including diverse voices, we can create a more inclusive and resilient strategy that reflects the unique strengths and needs of every region.

Partnering with leading industry organizations – like Faisalabad I.T Companies Organization - FITCO, ITAP - Information Technology Association Pakhtunkhwa, Hyderabad Information & Software House Association - HiSHA, South Punjab Technology Alliance - SAPTA, and key partners like CxO Global Forum, Career Institute, PNY Trainings, Codematics Inc., Devsinc, and DigiTrends. Ejad Labs – will document insights in the first-ever "State of Ecosystem" Report. This report will offer policymakers and international stakeholders a comprehensive view of Pakistan's tech landscape.

"For Pakistan’s tech sector to truly thrive, it’s essential that our leadership comes together to build consensus on a growth strategy that can positively impact the entire economy," said Arzish Azam, CEO of Ejad Labs. "By working together, we can unlock the full potential of technology to drive economic growth and innovation across the nation."

For years, Ejad Labs has been dedicated to promoting Pakistan’s economic growth by nurturing and advancing the tech ecosystem. This ongoing commitment underscores their role as a key player in shaping the country's digital future.

Internet slowdown across Pakistan likely to continue till October, says PTA

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

11:52 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Ejad Labs unites tech leaders to shape Pakistan’s digital future

04:55 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme ...

09:34 AM | 27 Aug, 2024

What new features does WhatsApp’s AR update offer for iPhone users?

11:41 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Meet Muhammad Ali – Pakistan's first AI assistant robot built by a ...

05:19 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Beat the humidity and enjoy chill with Haier ACs

09:18 AM | 25 Aug, 2024

Telegram founder Pavel Durov arrested in France over messaging app ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:52 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Ejad Labs unites tech leaders to shape Pakistan’s digital future

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 28 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 28, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2  368.70 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 186.93 189.18
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: