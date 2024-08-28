Ejad Labs unites tech leaders to shape Pakistan’s digital future

Ejad Labs is convening technology leaders from across Pakistan to develop a unified growth strategy addressing key challenges in the tech ecosystem. With Tech Forum Ejad Labs aims to drive Pakistan's economic growth through technology, recognizing the sector's significant contributions.

Regional representation is crucial for Pakistan’s tech ecosystem, ensuring that all areas of the country contribute to and benefit from the digital economy. By including diverse voices, we can create a more inclusive and resilient strategy that reflects the unique strengths and needs of every region.

Partnering with leading industry organizations – like Faisalabad I.T Companies Organization - FITCO, ITAP - Information Technology Association Pakhtunkhwa, Hyderabad Information & Software House Association - HiSHA, South Punjab Technology Alliance - SAPTA, and key partners like CxO Global Forum, Career Institute, PNY Trainings, Codematics Inc., Devsinc, and DigiTrends. Ejad Labs – will document insights in the first-ever "State of Ecosystem" Report. This report will offer policymakers and international stakeholders a comprehensive view of Pakistan's tech landscape.

"For Pakistan’s tech sector to truly thrive, it’s essential that our leadership comes together to build consensus on a growth strategy that can positively impact the entire economy," said Arzish Azam, CEO of Ejad Labs. "By working together, we can unlock the full potential of technology to drive economic growth and innovation across the nation."

For years, Ejad Labs has been dedicated to promoting Pakistan’s economic growth by nurturing and advancing the tech ecosystem. This ongoing commitment underscores their role as a key player in shaping the country's digital future.