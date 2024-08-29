President Alvi announces Rs. 100 million for Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

In a grand gesture recognizing national excellence, President Arif Alvi has announced a reward of PKR 100 million for Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal in javelin throw at the Paris Olympics. This announcement came during a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, where Nadeem was also honored with the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz.
President Alvi praised Nadeem's extraordinary achievement, noting that his record-setting performance at the Olympics has not only elevated the nation's stature but also inspired countless young athletes across the country. Nadeem's javelin throw of 92.97 meters earned him the gold, making him the first Pakistani athlete to win an individual Olympic gold medal, a significant milestone for the nation which previously secured gold only in hockey.
During the ceremony, President Alvi emphasized the importance of supporting sports talent and suggested that scholarships should be extended to athletes' children. He also proposed that the Sindh government contribute PKR 250 million to the Pakistan Sports Board Endowment Fund to further support sports development in the country.
In addition to the reward and accolade, the President acknowledged the crucial role played by Nadeem's coach, Salman Iqbal Butt, in his success.
Nadeem expressed his gratitude for the honors and financial reward, reflecting on the support he has received from his coaches, family, and the nation.
The ceremony at the President's House followed similar tributes from other government figures. The Prime Minister's House and the General Headquarters also hosted events celebrating Nadeem’s historic victory. Additionally, the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with the Governors of Sindh and Punjab, have announced further accolades for Nadeem, highlighting the widespread national pride in his achievement.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
