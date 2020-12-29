CM Sindh Murad appears before top court in illegal encroachments case

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appeared before the Supreme Court on Tuesday in a case pertaining to the removal of illegal encroachments in Karachi city.

During the hearing at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed was distressed over the failure to present the report on the anti-encroachment drive in the metropolitan city.

Justice Gulzar irked for not executing the apex court's directives. Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh said he was newly appointed, the top judge said that the officials should have done their homework before presenting in the courtroom.

We had ordered the Chief Minister to review and ensure compliance with the court’s order. Where is the chief minister’s report, he questioned.

LHC takes notice of CCPO’s statement about ... 10:58 AM | 29 Dec, 2020 LAHORE – Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday took notice of statements of Capital City ...

Chief Justice Gulzar also expressed displeasure over the absence of the advocate general of Sindh. He said “Where is the advocate general? Doesn’t he know how important this case was?”

He warned the authorities by saying, we had passed this order one and a half years back but it has not been complied with yet. Should we start contempt of court proceedings?

Commissioner Navid Sheikh informed the court that he has already submitted a report.