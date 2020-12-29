Punjab minister Hafiz Mumtaz grand wedding, police escort draws flak (VIDEO)
LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad's grand wedding with police escort amidst Covid-19 pandemic came under criticism on social media after video footage of the extravagant wedding surfaced online.
In the grand celebration, several of the Punjab police motorcade and men on horses escorted the wedding procession.
The minister's decorated car can be seen in the video, surrounded by police officers carrying guns as the sounds of celebratory drumming fills the air.
This is tone deaf, nauseating display of protocol and state resources for ostentatious display by a @PTIofficial Minister for a wedding. Never mind a wedding in the middle of a pandemic and with no SOPs. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/lFAtLa3Jt2— Kasim Gilani (@KasimGillani) December 28, 2020
Some of the pictures on social media also reveal the photoshoot at a historic location, somewhere in Lahore.
Provincial Minister for Information and Culture, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan was also spotted at the ceremony; he was seen presenting the money to Punjabi folk singer Arif Lohar.
