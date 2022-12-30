Adnan Siddiqui reflects on life in a 2022 resolution video

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has always called spade a spade without giving a second thought to the consequences but the star isn't fond of his unfiltered attitude anymore. Despite his majestic grandeur in fashion and acting, Siddiqui tends to live a lowkey life which ultimately led him to reminiscence his public appearances and statements throughout the year 2022.
Breaking away from his alter ego that is fond of unfiltered opinions, the Dum Mastam produced shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, reflecting "what it could be and what it couldn’t."
The Pal Do Pal star began, "I'm in Lahore right now as my flight to Karachi got delayed due to the alarming fog situation in the city. So, meanwhile, I thought of sharing my experience of 2022 with everyone. I hope you all like this video."
The 53-year-old actor highlighted how "2022 has been the most controversial year that I have ever faced in my whole life. One reason for this is my recklessness, or rather my propensity to be brutally honest and expressive of my views. Now, I've learned my lesson to not go out on a limb as often because this habit always leads me in a soup or the headlines. I will try not to repeat this demeanour next year. I'm not promising, but I'm going to try my best not to do this."
Talking about his professional life, the Ye Dil Mera actor excitedly shared, "My resolution for 2023 is to bag more substantial roles. I'm hoping the next year brings me more significant roles, if not bigger than Shehwar Ahmed from Meray Paas Tum Ho, then at least at par with his pivotal character. So, let's just hope for the best!"
Concluding the bittersweet memories, the Kabhi Kabhi Pyaar Main actor wished his admirers all the best for the next year, saying, "Congratulations to everyone on a beautiful new year. May the year bring lots of success, prosperity, and health for all of you!"
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Siddiqui was recently seen in Ghughi, Belapur Ki Dayan, Mere Paas Tum Ho, and Yeh Dil Mera.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 30, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.5
|235.5
|Euro
|EUR
|260.4
|263
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.5
|299.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65
|65.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.5
|156.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168
|169.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.7
|244.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,400 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.