Adnan Siddiqui reflects on life in a 2022 resolution video

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has always called spade a spade without giving a second thought to the consequences but the star isn't fond of his unfiltered attitude anymore. Despite his majestic grandeur in fashion and acting, Siddiqui tends to live a lowkey life which ultimately led him to reminiscence his public appearances and statements throughout the year 2022.

Breaking away from his alter ego that is fond of unfiltered opinions, the Dum Mastam produced shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, reflecting "what it could be and what it couldn’t."

The Pal Do Pal star began, "I'm in Lahore right now as my flight to Karachi got delayed due to the alarming fog situation in the city. So, meanwhile, I thought of sharing my experience of 2022 with everyone. I hope you all like this video."

The 53-year-old actor highlighted how "2022 has been the most controversial year that I have ever faced in my whole life. One reason for this is my recklessness, or rather my propensity to be brutally honest and expressive of my views. Now, I've learned my lesson to not go out on a limb as often because this habit always leads me in a soup or the headlines. I will try not to repeat this demeanour next year. I'm not promising, but I'm going to try my best not to do this."

Talking about his professional life, the Ye Dil Mera actor excitedly shared, "My resolution for 2023 is to bag more substantial roles. I'm hoping the next year brings me more significant roles, if not bigger than Shehwar Ahmed from Meray Paas Tum Ho, then at least at par with his pivotal character. So, let's just hope for the best!"

Concluding the bittersweet memories, the Kabhi Kabhi Pyaar Main actor wished his admirers all the best for the next year, saying, "Congratulations to everyone on a beautiful new year. May the year bring lots of success, prosperity, and health for all of you!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

On the work front, Siddiqui was recently seen in Ghughi, Belapur Ki Dayan, Mere Paas Tum Ho, and Yeh Dil Mera.