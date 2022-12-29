FIA arrests agents for sending Afghans abroad on fake Pakistani passports

KARACHI – The Anti-Human Trafficking Circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a gang involved in sending Afghan nationals on forged Pakistani passports to Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia.

According to the initial investigation, the gang leader was identified as Ayub, owner of Soneri Travel Agency Karachi. He was detained along with his accomplices.

The FIA also recovered fake domicile, identity cards, fake certificates of the Department of Health and Education were also recovered from the arrested suspects.

The FIA has registered a case under relevant section of law against the accused.