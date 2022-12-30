Search

NSC huddle: Pakistan’s top civil-military leaders meet today to review security situation

Web Desk 09:55 AM | 30 Dec, 2022
Source: file photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee on Friday to discuss security developments as TTP escalated attacks across Pakistan.

Reports in local media said the National Security Committee meeting will take a comprehensive review of the strategy amid an alarming surge in terrorist attacks.

Army Chief General Asim Munir, director general of military operations, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, naval and air force chiefs will attend the huddle, which will be chaired by the premier, and also be attended by Foreign, Interior, Defence, Finance and Information ministers.

Armed forces officials will brief the prime minister and cabinet members in wake of the terror resurgence, situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), per reports.

Officials will also exchange views on integrated strategies against terrorism.

PM Shehbaz, COAS Asim Munir discuss security situation amid fresh terror wave

The new Army Chief Gen Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where the two discussed country’s security situation and other matters in the meeting.

