PM Shehbaz chairs NSC meeting to review security situation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is chairing a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) — the principal decision-making forum on foreign policy and national security — in Islamabad.

The decision to convene the meeting of the NSC was taken in a meeting between PM Shehbaz and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir on Thursday, as the country has seen a spate of terrorist attacks.

Army Chief General Asim Munir, director general of military operations, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, naval and air force chiefs are attending the huddle, which will be chaired by the premier, and also be attended by Foreign, Interior, Defence, Finance and Information ministers.

Armed forces officials will brief the prime minister and cabinet members in wake of the terror resurgence, situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), per reports.

Officials will also exchange views on integrated strategies against terrorism.

