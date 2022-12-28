Suspect in PM Shehbaz Sharif audios leak case arrested

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities have arrested a former member of the PM House staff for his alleged involvement in the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif audios leak case.

According to sources quoted by the Pakistani media outlets, the suspect was a member of the PM’s staff and a committee has been set up to investigate him further.

Sources say the suspect was removed from the PM House some time ago and he was currently serving in Bahawalpur.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s audio conversations were leaked in September and October this year, triggering a storm on social media and in the political circles of Pakistan.

The leaked audios contained prime minister’s conversation with his cabinet members on the appointment of special assistants.

To investigate the audio leaks case, the prime minister had set up a high-level committee, which finally succeeded in finding out the main suspect behind this criminal act.