Search

PakistanTop News

Suspect in PM Shehbaz Sharif audios leak case arrested

Web Desk 11:59 PM | 28 Dec, 2022
Suspect in PM Shehbaz Sharif audios leak case arrested
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities have arrested a former member of the PM House staff for his alleged involvement in the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif audios leak case. 

According to sources quoted by the Pakistani media outlets, the suspect was a member of the PM’s staff and a committee has been set up to investigate him further. 

Sources say the suspect was removed from the PM House some time ago and he was currently serving in Bahawalpur. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s audio conversations were leaked in September and October this year, triggering a storm on social media and in the political circles of Pakistan. 

The leaked audios contained prime minister’s conversation with his cabinet members on the appointment of special assistants. 

To investigate the audio leaks case, the prime minister had set up a high-level committee, which finally succeeded in finding out the main suspect behind this criminal act. 

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PM Shehbaz, Turkish President Erdogan discuss bilateral, global issues

09:31 AM | 29 Dec, 2022

UK defamation case victory for Pakistani journalist brothers

12:49 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

PML-N lawmaker Ch. Ashraf arrested by Punjab ACE in 'land grabbing' case

01:43 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

PM Shehbaz calls Qatari Emir, invites him to attend International Conference on Climate Resilient

10:49 AM | 27 Dec, 2022

IHC issues notices to state, FIA in Azam Swati case

03:50 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

PM Shehbaz to lay foundation stone of development projects in DI Khan today

01:18 PM | 26 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

First winter rain brings mercury down in Lahore, other cities

11:15 AM | 29 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 29, 2022

07:58 AM | 29 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 29, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.1 235.65
Euro EUR 261 263.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 298 301
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 65 65.6
Australian Dollar AUD 155.5 156.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168 169.35
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.50
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.25
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 242.7 244.45
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,750 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: