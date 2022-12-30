Won’t let anyone harm national security, top civil-military leaders express resolve in NSC huddle

ISLAMABAD – The National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday expressed an unequivocal opinion that Pakistan's national interests will not be compromised and nobody will be allowed to harm the key concept of national security.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting, which was attended by federal ministers, including Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir and other top officials of armed forces were also present.

They top civil-military leadership expressed the commitment that the fundamental interests of Pakistan's survival, security and development will be safeguarded with utmost courage, consistency and perseverance.

Paying rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs in the fight against terrorism, the forum expressed condolences and commiserated with their families and collectively prayed higher status in heaven for the departed souls.

The meeting expressed the resolve that militants are enemies of Pakistan. It said the entire nation is united on one narrative against terrorism and terrorists and those who challenge Pakistan will get a full force response.

The meeting also reviewed country's economy and law and order situation in detail.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the participants about the economic situation and challenges confronting the country as well as economic strategy and measures taken by the government in this regard, state broadcaster reported.

Intelligence agencies presented a detailed briefing on the overall situation of peace and security in the country and factors behind recent wave of terrorism and steps to curb them.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar apprised the forum about Pakistan's interactions with the interim government of Afghanistan.

The NSC will continue on Monday during which more decisions will be taken in light of the suggestions to be presented in the sitting.

The decision to convene the meeting of the NSC was taken in a meeting between PM Shehbaz and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir on Thursday, as the country has seen a spate of terrorist attacks.

The new Army Chief Gen Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, where the two discussed country’s security situation and other matters in the meeting.