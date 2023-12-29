Former GB minister Waqar Abbas Mondoq meets Ambassador Masood Khan

WASHINGTON - Former finance minister of Gilgit Baltistan, Waqar Abbas Mondoq, met with Masood Khan, Pakistan's ambassador to the USA, to discuss strategies to enhance Pakistan's brand presence in the USA.

The meeting focused on trade and investment facilitation, private sector growth, and partnerships with international investment allies, said a press release on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Mr Mondoq emphasized the potential for public-private partnership opportunities, infrastructure development, state-owned enterprises, and Pakistan's hydropower and tourism potential. The goal was strengthening and mobilising investment and trade between the two countries.

Mr Mondoq reiterated the crucial role of the private sector in economic growth and sustainable development. He discussed various initiatives and projects to mobilize and support ecosystem development for investment facilitation, trade shows, and conducive policies to attract Private Equity and Venture Capital firms to increase Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in Pakistan.

The Ambassador expressed full support and assured assistance in promoting and strengthening investment and trade opportunities between Pakistan and the USA.