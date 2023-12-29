Search

Pakistan

Former GB minister Waqar Abbas Mondoq meets Ambassador Masood Khan

Web Desk
12:41 AM | 29 Dec, 2023
Former GB minister Waqar Abbas Mondoq meets Ambassador Masood Khan

WASHINGTON - Former finance minister of Gilgit Baltistan, Waqar Abbas Mondoq, met with Masood Khan, Pakistan's ambassador to the USA, to discuss strategies to enhance Pakistan's brand presence in the USA. 

The meeting focused on trade and investment facilitation, private sector growth, and partnerships with international investment allies, said a press release on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Mr Mondoq emphasized the potential for public-private partnership opportunities, infrastructure development, state-owned enterprises, and Pakistan's hydropower and tourism potential. The goal was strengthening and mobilising investment and trade between the two countries. 

Mr Mondoq reiterated the crucial role of the private sector in economic growth and sustainable development. He discussed various initiatives and projects to mobilize and support ecosystem development for investment facilitation, trade shows, and conducive policies to attract Private Equity and Venture Capital firms to increase Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in Pakistan.

The Ambassador expressed full support and assured assistance in promoting and strengthening investment and trade opportunities between Pakistan and the USA.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:13 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

IHC halts Imran Khan’s trial in cipher case till Jan 11

02:04 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Former actress Noor Bukhari to contest Elections 2024

05:53 PM | 27 Dec, 2023

SC rejects Imran Khan’s plea for early hearing of disqualification ...

09:21 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Former diplomat Riaz Khokhar passes away

01:39 PM | 25 Dec, 2023

ECP removes Imran Khan's name as PTI chairman

11:01 AM | 25 Dec, 2023

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces contesting election from Lahore and ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:41 AM | 29 Dec, 2023

Former GB minister Waqar Abbas Mondoq meets Ambassador Masood Khan

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 28 Dec, 2023

 Daily Horoscope - 28th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today forex rates

Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Thursday in light of positive economic cues.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.79 for buying and 283.20 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.79 283.20 
Euro EUR 309.5  312.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358  361.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77  77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.47 760.47
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.17 36.52
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.09 930.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.67 743.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 330.35 332.85
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan increase – Check out today’s gold price - 28 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices gained traction in Pakistan market, following big rise in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 28 December 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,129.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,890 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.

Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: