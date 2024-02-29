Search

Caretakers increase petrol prices again before new Pakistani govt assumes charge

Web Desk
11:25 PM | 29 Feb, 2024
petrol prices increased in Pakistan
Source: File photo

The caretaker government of Pakistan once again increased the prices of petrol and diesel on Thursday, days before the new coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) assumes charge. 

On Thursday, the caretaker government increased the petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre.

