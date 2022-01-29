PSL 7: Sultans lock horns with Qalandars as Kings take on Gladiators in first double header today

LAHORE – Pakistan’s flagship cricket league is in full swing and two teams will lock horns today at the Karachi National Cricket Stadium.

Rizwan led Multan Sultans, after beating Karachi Kings' by seven wickets in the opening match, will face Lahore Qalandars at 2 pm.

Earlier, Sultans managed to score 126-3 in 18.2 overs in the first encounter. A dominating performance both by the batting as well as the bowling unit was responsible for this comprehensive victory. Meanwhile, the Lahore Qalandars, in their first game, will face a tough opponent.

Babar-led Karachi Kings, who were defeated by 7 wickets, will take on Quetta Gladiators in the second match.

The left-arm pacer of Karachi Kings, Mohammad Amir, and all-rounder Imad Wasim will miss a few matches of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Meanwhile, the squad under the national cricket team skipper wanted to come back in the game for the much enthusiastic cricket lovers of the country’s largest metropolis.

Squads (first match)

Multan Sultan: Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Rizwan Hussain, Rovman Powell, Shan Masood, Aamer Azmat, Sohaib Maqsood. Asif Afridi, David Willey, Tim David, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Anwar Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Dominic Drakes, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook, Maaz Khan, Sohail Akhtar, David Wiese, Dean Foxcroft, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Imran, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk, Phil Salt, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Haris Rauf, Matty Potts, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Syed Faridoun, Zaman Khan.