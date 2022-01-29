PSL 7: Sultans win toss, opt to field first against Qalandars

LAHORE – Rizwan-led Multan Sultans have won the toss and chose to bowl first in the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium Karachi.

Pakistan’s flagship cricket league is in full swing and two teams will lock horns today at the Karachi National Cricket Stadium.

Multan won the toss and chose to bowl first. Here’s how both teams look like: #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai pic.twitter.com/5rBjRllvH4 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 29, 2022

Qalandars are playing the maiden game of the season while the team is led by ICC men's Cricketer of the Year for 2021 Shaheen Shah Afridi. Defending champions are playing their second fixture today and leading the point table with a victory against Karachi Kings.

Earlier, Sultans managed to score 126-3 in 18.2 overs in the first encounter. A dominating performance both by the batting as well as the bowling unit was responsible for this comprehensive victory.

Babar-led Karachi Kings, who were defeated by 7 wickets, will take on Quetta Gladiators in the second match.

The left-arm pacer of Karachi Kings, Mohammad Amir, and all-rounder Imad Wasim will miss a few matches of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

It's match day for us once again! We face Quetta Gladiators tonight in a very important match for both teams 👏



Is there a change in strategy our fans would like to see from us? #KarachiKings #HBLPSL7 #YehHaiKarachi #PhirJeetenge @Salman_ARY @wasimakramlive @tariqwasi pic.twitter.com/QJepZ46fMs — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) January 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the squad under the national cricket team skipper wanted to come back in the game for the much enthusiastic cricket lovers of the country’s largest metropolis.

PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators ... 11:45 PM | 28 Jan, 2022 KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by five wickets in the second match of the Pakistan Super ...

Squads (first match)

Multan Sultan: Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Rizwan Hussain, Rovman Powell, Shan Masood, Aamer Azmat, Sohaib Maqsood. Asif Afridi, David Willey, Tim David, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Anwar Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Dominic Drakes, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook, Maaz Khan, Sohail Akhtar, David Wiese, Dean Foxcroft, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Imran, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk, Phil Salt, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Haris Rauf, Matty Potts, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Syed Faridoun, Zaman Khan.