PSL7: Karachi Kings face Quetta Gladiators in Karachi today
Web Desk
05:17 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
PSL7: Karachi Kings face Quetta Gladiators in Karachi today
Share

KARACHI – Karachi Kings will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in the second match of the day as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 tournament gets in full swing.

The match will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi, where the month-long PSL, Pakistan’s own professional T20 cricket league, kicked off on Thursday.  

Karachi and Quetta were both defeated in their opening matches by Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi respectively.  

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

More From This Category
Four-year-old GB girl bags silver medal at ...
02:47 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars set 207-run target for ...
03:00 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup ...
11:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis ...
10:45 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
Happy Cow Cheese Pakistan Polo Cup 2022: ...
10:30 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
‘Aaya Zalmi’ – Peshawar Zalmi releases ...
09:50 PM | 28 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actor-singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan
04:28 PM | 29 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr