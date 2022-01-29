PSL7: Karachi Kings face Quetta Gladiators in Karachi today

KARACHI – Karachi Kings will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in the second match of the day as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 tournament gets in full swing.

The match will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi, where the month-long PSL, Pakistan’s own professional T20 cricket league, kicked off on Thursday.

Karachi and Quetta were both defeated in their opening matches by Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi respectively.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.