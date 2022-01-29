PSL7: Quetta Gladiators win toss, field first against Karachi Kings
07:17 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
PSL7: Quetta Gladiators win toss, field first against Karachi Kings
KARACHI – Karachi Kings are set to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in the second match of the day as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 tournament gets in full swing.

The match began at 7:30 pm.

Gladiators won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Karachi and Quetta were both defeated in their opening matches by Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi respectively.  

