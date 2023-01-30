Search

Indian paramilitary unit captured by insurgents in Nagaland in recent faceoff

Web Desk 03:23 PM | 30 Jan, 2023
Indian paramilitary unit captured by insurgents in Nagaland in recent faceoff
NEW DELHI – A platoon of Indian border forces was captured by insurgents in India's north-eastern state of Nagaland on late January 27.

According to media reports, more than 30 troops of the 25th battalion of the Assam Rifles deployed at the Jaluki area of a remote region neighbouring Myanmar were taken hostage by a group of insurgents after the recent faceoff.

The incident was also filmed by Nagaland freedom fighters who released humiliating clips on social media showing the Thuingaleng Muivah-led faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland.

The Indian paramilitary troops were detained for allegedly patrolling near the headquarters of the group, which reportedly opposed the treaty signed by the two sides.

The clips doing rounds on social media also captured Indian armed forces requesting rebels to free them. Some reports claimed that the insurgents released the soldiers after brief detention however there is no official word from Indian forces or defence ministry.

Nagaland is one of the many Indian states which have launched insurgency and separatist activities accusing authorities of plundering resources.

30 Indian soldiers charged over killing of civilians during Nagaland operation

Locals in the Indian remote region have frequently accused the Indian armed forces of targeting innocent civilians in their operations against rebels.

Daily Pakistan Global

