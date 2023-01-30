Search

LifestyleVideos

Inside lavish dholki function of Saba Faisal's son

Noor Fatima 03:47 PM | 30 Jan, 2023
Inside lavish dholki function of Saba Faisal's son
Source: Saba Faisal (Instagram)

Saba Faisal is one of the most sought-after artists in Pakistan. With a decades-long career and millions of fans, glimpses of Faisal's private and professional life are always making headlines.

Most recently, the Habs star shared an Instagram story hinting at an important function in Lahore. Soon after the quick announcement, the Tameez Uddin Ki Badtameez Family actress posted heartwarming pictures and videos of the Dholki function of her son. 

Although the Ishq Hai star did not reveal much about her son Arsalan Faisal's wedding functions, she made sure to keep her fans posted. Interestingly, the Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat actress's son, Salman Faisal, was also in attendance at the function. The mother-son duo had been previously going through a family issue.   

Social media platforms are flooded with the family's scintillating pictures and videos, receiving widespread coverage. 

On the work front, Faisal was recently seen in Pyar Deewangi Hai, Habs, Tinkay Ka Sahara, and Taqdeer. 

Teary-eyed Saba Faisal announces complete boycott of her son, daughter-in-law

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

WATCH – Indian influencer Faisal Sheikh croons Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno'

07:06 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Inside Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's exuberant wedding

07:10 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Asim Azhar's fiancée Merub Ali celebrates lavish birthday

06:27 PM | 22 Jan, 2023

Saba Qamar drops teaser of upcoming project 'Sar-e-Rah'

11:52 PM | 20 Jan, 2023

Saba Qamar steals hearts with latest video

11:33 AM | 18 Jan, 2023

Inside Ducky Bhai and Aroob Jatoi's star-studded Shendi celebration

06:11 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan’s singing sensation Kaifi Khalil leaves fans mesmerised at ...

04:04 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 30th January 2023

07:44 AM | 30 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 270 272.5
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.7
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.53 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.09 802.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.75
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 23.51 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.52

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs211,900 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Karachi PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Islamabad PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Peshawar PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Quetta PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Sialkot PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Attock PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Gujranwala PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Jehlum PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Multan PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Bahawalpur PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Gujrat PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Nawabshah PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Chakwal PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Hyderabad PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Nowshehra PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Sargodha PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Faisalabad PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370
Mirpur PKR 211,900 PKR 2,370

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: