Inside lavish dholki function of Saba Faisal's son

Saba Faisal is one of the most sought-after artists in Pakistan. With a decades-long career and millions of fans, glimpses of Faisal's private and professional life are always making headlines.

Most recently, the Habs star shared an Instagram story hinting at an important function in Lahore. Soon after the quick announcement, the Tameez Uddin Ki Badtameez Family actress posted heartwarming pictures and videos of the Dholki function of her son.

Although the Ishq Hai star did not reveal much about her son Arsalan Faisal's wedding functions, she made sure to keep her fans posted. Interestingly, the Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat actress's son, Salman Faisal, was also in attendance at the function. The mother-son duo had been previously going through a family issue.

Social media platforms are flooded with the family's scintillating pictures and videos, receiving widespread coverage.

On the work front, Faisal was recently seen in Pyar Deewangi Hai, Habs, Tinkay Ka Sahara, and Taqdeer.