Karachi-bound bus plunges into ravine in Lasbela, killing at least 39 people

Web Desk 09:08 AM | 29 Jan, 2023
Karachi-bound bus plunges into ravine in Lasbela, killing at least 39 people
QUETTA – A speedy passenger bus has slid off a road and fallen into a ravine in the Bela area of the Lasbela district in southwest Pakistan, killing at least 39 people and injuring 3 others, in the wee hours of Sunday.

Bela Assistant Commissioner confirmed the death of 18 people local, revealing that the Karachi-bound passenger coach from Balochistan capital plunged into a ravine and caught fire.

Initial reports claimed that at least 48 passengers were on board while dead bodies and injured passengers have been taken out as the rescue operation continued.

Passengers succumbed to the deadly incident and other injured had been shifted to Civil Hospital, Lasbela. Fire brigade, rescue, and security personnel rushed to the site of the accident and launched an operation.

The rescue officials tried to put the ill-fated coach using heavy machinery. 

Law enforcers hinted at overspeeding as the cause of the accident, per reports.

More to follow…

