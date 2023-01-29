Search

Lifestyle

Mahira Khan to star as Meena Kumari in Pakistani remake of 'Pakeezah'

Noor Fatima 09:14 PM | 29 Jan, 2023
Mahira Khan to star as Meena Kumari in Pakistani remake of 'Pakeezah'

Lollywood's reigning queen Mahira Khan is on her way to essay yet another classic role.

The Raees actress who debuted in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan, is reportedly embarking on a journey to embody Indian actress Meena Kumari in the Pakistani remake of B-Town's cult classic film, Pakeezah.

The Pakistani remake of the 1972 smash hit will reportedly be produced by Hamid Hussain under his UAE production house. Reports in local media suggested that the Humsafar famed diva is likely to essay the protagonist - Meena Kumari - an Indian actress and poet popularly known as The Tragedy Queen. 

It was further revealed that the production authorities are in contact with several prominent actors for the remake, and Khan is one of them.

For those unversed, Kamal Amrohi's Pakeezah is considered to be the most expensive film of Indian cinema of the ‘70s, with a budget of one crore five million Indian rupees at that time. More interestingly, Kumari's demise after a month of the blockbuster film propelled it into further limelight.

On the work front, Khan is currently basking in the success of Pakistan's highest-grossing film, The Legend of Maula Jatt. She will next be seen in Neelofar.

Mahira Khan wants to recreate this scene with Shah Rukh Khan!

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Indian actress Bhumi Pednekar sets temperature soaring in dress designed by Pakistani designer

09:48 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Five Pakistani celebrities featured in Eastern Eye’s 30 Under 30 List

07:56 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Sajal Aly to star in adaptation of classic Urdu novel 'Umrao Jaan Ada'

07:09 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Zunaira Inam speaks out against Bollywood's portrayal of Pakistani women

10:21 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas, Danyal Zafar to star together for the first time in upcoming TV project

06:53 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Will Feroze Khan's ex-wife Aliza Sultan join showbiz?

09:19 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

‘Adam Zampa is a fantastic addition to our side,' says Dubai ...

10:13 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 29 January 2023

07:45 AM | 29 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 29, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.9 266.15
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.7
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.09 802.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 23.51 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.53

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Karachi PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Islamabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Peshawar PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Quetta PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Sialkot PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Attock PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Gujranwala PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Jehlum PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Multan PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Bahawalpur PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Gujrat PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Nawabshah PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Chakwal PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Hyderabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Nowshehra PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Sargodha PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Faisalabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Mirpur PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: