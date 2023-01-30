Mariam Ansari's latest video goes viral

Lollywood actress Mariam Ansari is one of the most beautiful and versatile artists in the showbiz fraternity. With hundreds of thousands of followers on social media platforms, the 25-year-old gorgeous diva is often making headlines with her effervescent personality and quirky antics. With her latest Instagram video going viral, the Romeo Weds Heer diva has stolen the limelight once again.

Ansari's latest reenactment video is one of the most relatable things netizens could relate with. Effortlessly lip-syncing to the following, “Listen if your lips don’t match the sound that your lip-syncing goes over..let’s not post that. Let’s not post that video. Let’s try again. Let’s catch up. Let’s practice little more. Take a few deep breaths and then. I’m tired of seeing videos where where where y’all just saying two different things with a voiceover. I’m not likin’ that,” the Agar Tum Na Hotay star stated facts.

The Tere Mere Beech actress captioned the video, "Woke up and decided to be funny. Inspired by my fav Cara Delevingne."

On the work front, Anari was seen in Mujhe Wida Kar, Faryaad, Aangan, Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai, Dil Lagi, Ab Kar Meri Rafugari, and Dil-e-Barbad.