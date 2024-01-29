Search

Lifestyle

Indian, Pakistani celebs slam Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for abusing personal staff

Noor Fatima
12:00 AM | 29 Jan, 2024
Indian, Pakistani celebs slam Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for abusing personal staff

Acclaimed Pakistani qawwali and playback singer, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, has been making headlines for a controversial video of him physically attacking his “student” who reportedly lost a “bottle.”

The video, which spread like wildfire on social media platforms, shows Khan in an allegedly drunk state, hurling abuses and throwing punches at his personal staff member, garnered public scrutiny from social media users across border and at home.

Indian playback singer, Chinmayi Sripada, took to social media and shared a viral video of the incident which she claimed is “horrendous” adding that if cameras existed earlier, high stature people who portray a benign demeanour in public would have been exposed a long time ago. She also called out Khan for his “inhumane behaviour.”

“Some of these people behave like such gentle, soft spoken souls in public, one would never think they’d be capable of such inhumane behaviour,” Sripada wrote on Platform X.

“If only cameras existed earlier - more of those we celebrate as so called greats would have been exposed for what they actually were to other people,” she added.

“Horrendous,” she claimed.

On the other hand, Pakistani actress and host, Mishi Khan, who has a knack for calling spade a spade, took to Instagram and shared a video, sharing two cents on the incident. 

“My God it’s so shocking to see a megastar acting like a barbarian & beating up mercilessly his personal staff . How cheap & low mentality. Bhai itna paisa hy aur khareed lo rather being so inhumane . Astagfirullah,” Khan wrote in the caption.

“Mr Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has generated a video message on FB with the guy who he mercilessly beat up including the poor father that it was a Ustad Shagird banter and it was a bottle with dum ka pani

Khuda ka Khauf karein Mery Bhai. Itna jhoot na bolein plz ky we get indigestion 

You need to go to a rehab for sure. Stop the lies & get some medical help,” Khan captioned another video on Instagram.

In recent developments, Khan issued videos regarding the incident and clarified that the “bottle” in discussion was sacred to him and his “student” accidentally misplaced it. The singer added that the issue was personal and resolved between the parties, however, social media users claimed that the apology was staged and scripted.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan clarifies after beating up student in viral video

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

03:52 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Mahira Khan to headline Jashn-e-Rekhta event in Dubai

11:52 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan clarifies after beating up student in viral video

07:51 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Warner Music Group Partners With Pakistani Music Company Giraffe 

10:31 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Senior Pakistani actor Talat Hussain battling memory loss, prayers ...

06:19 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Warner music teams up with Giraffe to amplify Pakistani music

11:54 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Ahmed Ali Butt, Hamza Ali Abbasi commend Umair Jaswal for being ...

Lifestyle

10:56 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza says Izhaan not attending school after Shoaib’s third ...

04:52 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Has Ducky Bhai joined MQM?

10:38 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Asim Raza's sweet gesture towards Yumna Zaidi at Nayab premiere ...

09:44 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari celebrates 34th bithday with husband in ...

11:21 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Mehar Bano's belly dance moves in viral video set internet ablaze

08:39 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza breaks social media silence after Shoaib-Sana wedding

Advertisement

Latest

12:00 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Indian, Pakistani celebs slam Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for abusing personal staff

Gold & Silver Rate

05:02 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 28 Jan forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 28, 2024 (Sunday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 281.45
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

09:06 AM | 28 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 28, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: