Indian, Pakistani celebs slam Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for abusing personal staff

Acclaimed Pakistani qawwali and playback singer, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, has been making headlines for a controversial video of him physically attacking his “student” who reportedly lost a “bottle.”
The video, which spread like wildfire on social media platforms, shows Khan in an allegedly drunk state, hurling abuses and throwing punches at his personal staff member, garnered public scrutiny from social media users across border and at home.
Indian playback singer, Chinmayi Sripada, took to social media and shared a viral video of the incident which she claimed is “horrendous” adding that if cameras existed earlier, high stature people who portray a benign demeanour in public would have been exposed a long time ago. She also called out Khan for his “inhumane behaviour.”
“Some of these people behave like such gentle, soft spoken souls in public, one would never think they’d be capable of such inhumane behaviour,” Sripada wrote on Platform X.
“If only cameras existed earlier - more of those we celebrate as so called greats would have been exposed for what they actually were to other people,” she added.
“Horrendous,” she claimed.
On the other hand, Pakistani actress and host, Mishi Khan, who has a knack for calling spade a spade, took to Instagram and shared a video, sharing two cents on the incident.
“My God it’s so shocking to see a megastar acting like a barbarian & beating up mercilessly his personal staff . How cheap & low mentality. Bhai itna paisa hy aur khareed lo rather being so inhumane . Astagfirullah,” Khan wrote in the caption.
“Mr Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has generated a video message on FB with the guy who he mercilessly beat up including the poor father that it was a Ustad Shagird banter and it was a bottle with dum ka pani
Khuda ka Khauf karein Mery Bhai. Itna jhoot na bolein plz ky we get indigestion
You need to go to a rehab for sure. Stop the lies & get some medical help,” Khan captioned another video on Instagram.
In recent developments, Khan issued videos regarding the incident and clarified that the “bottle” in discussion was sacred to him and his “student” accidentally misplaced it. The singer added that the issue was personal and resolved between the parties, however, social media users claimed that the apology was staged and scripted.
