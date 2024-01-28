Iranian foreign minister meets PM Kakar in Islamabad

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad on Monday.
Underscoring the close relations between Pakistan and Iran, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further consolidate bilateral ties.
The Prime Minister also emphasized the need to address common challenges through collaborative and cooperative approaches, rooted in the respect for international law and the principles of the UN Charter, in particular, territorial integrity and sovereignty of both Pakistan and Iran.
The Prime Minister conveyed his warm sentiments for President Ebrahim Raisi and extended an invitation to President Raisi to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
Relations between Pakistan and Iran deteriorated when unidentified gunmen carried out an attack in a restive southeastern border area of Iran, killing nine Pakistani workers on Saturday. The incident occurred more than a week after both Pakistan and Iran engaged in deadly cross-border missile fire, resulting in nearly a dozen casualties, including at least two children.
Pakistan's Foreign Office condemned the "horrifying and despicable killings by terrorists" and stated that it was in contact with Iranian authorities regarding the incident.
Iran’s Mehr news agency reported that the victims, described as "foreign nationals," were killed in a house in the Sirkan neighborhood of Saravan city in the Sistan-Baluchistan province.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
