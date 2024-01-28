Iranian foreign minister meets PM Kakar in Islamabad

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad on Monday.

Underscoring the close relations between Pakistan and Iran, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further consolidate bilateral ties.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the need to address common challenges through collaborative and cooperative approaches, rooted in the respect for international law and the principles of the UN Charter, in particular, territorial integrity and sovereignty of both Pakistan and Iran.

The Prime Minister conveyed his warm sentiments for President Ebrahim Raisi and extended an invitation to President Raisi to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Relations between Pakistan and Iran deteriorated when unidentified gunmen carried out an attack in a restive southeastern border area of Iran, killing nine Pakistani workers on Saturday. The incident occurred more than a week after both Pakistan and Iran engaged in deadly cross-border missile fire, resulting in nearly a dozen casualties, including at least two children.

Pakistan's Foreign Office condemned the "horrifying and despicable killings by terrorists" and stated that it was in contact with Iranian authorities regarding the incident.

Iran’s Mehr news agency reported that the victims, described as "foreign nationals," were killed in a house in the Sirkan neighborhood of Saravan city in the Sistan-Baluchistan province.