LAHORE – Gold prices in Pakistan rose on Wednesday, with the cost of gold per tola increasing by Rs 2,300, bringing it to Rs 288,700.

According to the All Sarafa Association, the rise in gold prices has pushed the price per tola to Rs 288,700. Furthermore, the cost of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 1,972, reaching Rs 247,513.

In addition, the price of gold in the global market has risen by $22, costing $7,263 per ounce.