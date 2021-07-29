India ‘ready’ to restore special status of occupied Kashmir at 'appropriate time'

The Indian government announced on Wednesday that occupied Jammu and Kashmir's statehood would be restored at an appropriate time after normalcy returns to the region.

The announcement came days before the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, revoking the special status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

India's Home Ministry said in the parliament on Wednesday, "The matter was reviewed from time to time and restrictions imposed were gradually eased out in a phased manner and 4G internet data services were restored in the entire Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir since February 5, this year."

The Indian government also said that temporary restrictions on various communication channels like internet and mobile services had been slapped back on occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the interest of the national security.

In a related development, former state chief minister Mehbooba Mufti made an important announcement on Wednesday on the occasion of 22nd anniversary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at its headquarters in Srinagar.

She said, "When India can achieve freedom from the British after 70 years; when BJP can snatch Jammu and Kashmir's special status after 70 years, why can’t we fight for our rights? India will have to return with interest whatever it snatched away from us on 5 Aug 2019."

Mehbooba also termed August 5, 2019 a day when the identity of Jammu and Kashmir was “snatched illegally” by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government. "It was a decision taken to gain votes and Jammu and Kashmir was made a scapegoat. It is unfortunate that the only Muslim-majority state of India was split by an individual party,” she said.

On the day in question, the Indian government revoked the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir that was given to it under Article 370.