Influencer-model Shanzay Sheikh labelled as a 'home wrecker' by moral police

The internet has closely knitted together people from all walks of life. Hence, it can be safely termed as heaven for budding socialites and influencers who maintain an ardent fan following through their active online presence and have a celebrity status.

Leading lifestyle influencer and socialite Shanzay Sheikh is undoubtedly a fashionista who is adored for her style statements and larger than life persona.

Apart from dipping her toes in a myriad of ventures, the editor in chief of People Pakistan has become the latest victim of moral policing.

Recently, she was spotted in a live stream on Instagram with her friends model-actor Alyzeh Gabol and socialite Neha Maneka where they got candid about multiple things.

As the admirers showered Sheikh with compliments and love, moral brigades sprung into action and labelled her as a 'homewrecker'. The context of the following allegation has not been elaborated by the trolls but the merciless trolling continued with derogatory remarks directed towards the model.

Moreover, Shanzay recently tweeted a cryptic note on Twitter that read, "Graceful women don’t explain why they want respect. They simply don’t engage those who dont give it to them."

Sheikh has carved a niche for herself as she has garnered a tremendous fan following in a short span of time. Her drop-dead gorgeous looks have bagged her many modelling gigs.