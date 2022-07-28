Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League
Gilgit Warriors defeated Skardu Tigers in final by 35 runs
Share
Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League organised by Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation at the most beautiful place of Gilgit-Baltistan.
In the final, Gilgit Warriors defeated Skardu Tigers by 35 runs.
Batting first, Gilgit Warriors scored 150 runs for the loss of wickets in eight overs. In response, Skardu's team could not chase down the target and Gilgit Warriors won the trophy of the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League.
Chief Secretary Mehiduddin Wani and Provincial Sports Minister Raja Nasir Ali Khan distributed the prizes.
Javed Afridi, chairman of Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation, express happiness on successful 5th edition of the Zalmi Madrasa League.He said Madrasa League has highlighted the positive image of Pakistan's Madaris in the whole world and this process will continue in the future as well. Javed Afridi said that the details of the sixth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League will be announced soon.
Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation have previously organized the Zalmi Madrasa League in Peshawar, Waziristan, Quetta, Azad Kashmir.
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Zaheer's mother asks Dua's parents to forgive her, voices concern ...11:59 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
- Gold price sets new record in Pakistan after highest single-day ...11:46 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
- Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League10:24 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
-
- PML-Q to remove Chaudhry Shujaat as party president09:42 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
- Humayun Saeed joins TikTok, garners thousands of fans09:20 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
- Nepali sisters summit Everest, make way to Guinness World Records08:59 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022