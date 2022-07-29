Kabul cricket stadium rocked with suicide blast during Afghanistan T20 league match
Web Desk
06:11 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
Kabul cricket stadium rocked with suicide blast during Afghanistan T20 league match
Source: Afghanistan Cricket Board
KABUL – A suicide blast rocked the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in during a local league cricket match on Friday.

The blast occurred when a Shpageeza Cricket League T20 match was being played between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Pamir Zalmi.

According to the latest reports, the players from both sides were rushed inside a bunker. Officials from the United Nations were also present at the stadium when the bomb went off.

The Shpageeza Cricket League was established by the Afghanistan Cricket Board in 2013.

More to follow...

