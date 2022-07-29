Kabul cricket stadium rocked with suicide blast during Afghanistan T20 league match
KABUL – A suicide blast rocked the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in during a local league cricket match on Friday.
The blast occurred when a Shpageeza Cricket League T20 match was being played between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Pamir Zalmi.
According to the latest reports, the players from both sides were rushed inside a bunker. Officials from the United Nations were also present at the stadium when the bomb went off.
Update: spectators leaving the @ACBofficials ground after an explosion happened among the people. Details of the incident have not been revealed. Explosion happened during #ShpageezaCricketLeague in #Kabul. pic.twitter.com/oMt5HFi2gn— Kabir Haqmal (@Haqmal) July 29, 2022
The Shpageeza Cricket League was established by the Afghanistan Cricket Board in 2013.
More to follow...
