Muharram 2022: Pakistan’s moon sighting committee meets to sight crescent for new Islamic year
Web Desk
05:31 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
Muharram 2022: Pakistan’s moon sighting committee meets to sight crescent for new Islamic year
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today to sight the Muharram-ul-Haram moon, which rings in the new Islamic year, 1444 AH.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting, which will also be attended by the members of the Karachi zonal committee along with the representatives of the ministries of Religious Affairs, Science and Technology, and SUPARCO.

Meanwhile, the meetings of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held for collecting evidence for new moon at their respective offices.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that there is a ‘good chance’ of sighting the new moon of tonight. Thus, the first day of the new Islamic Lunar Year 1444 AH, 1st Muharram will most likely fall on Tuesday, July 30, 2022.

Islamic months are determined by the sighting of the new moon as the first month of the year is Muharram and the last is Dhul-Hijjah. The Hijri calendar is used to mark significant events including fasting month of Ramadan, Eids, and the start of the Hajj.

Islamic New Year is based on the lunar system unlike the Gregorian New Year, which is based on the solar system. Hijri months consist of either 29 or 30 days, unlike Gregorian months, which span 30 or 31 days.

Muharram 2022: When will Islamic New Year begin ... 07:54 PM | 18 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Islamic New Year is taking place next week, with the year 1444 set to be welcomed in. The ...

More From This Category
Secret balloting for new Punjab Assembly Speaker ...
03:47 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
Petrol prices in Pakistan likely to be increased ...
12:36 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
Pakistan reports 693 new Covid cases, one death
10:26 AM | 29 Jul, 2022
Pakistan lifts ban on import of non-essential and ...
09:17 AM | 29 Jul, 2022
NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf accepts ...
08:42 AM | 29 Jul, 2022
Balochistan rains kill at least 111, death toll ...
11:29 PM | 28 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan looks stunning in her latest video
04:41 PM | 29 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr